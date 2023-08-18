Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Expands its Presence in Race Betting

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR introduced its horse racing account wagering app, Caesars Racebook, in New York State. The expansion strengthens the partnership between Caesars Entertainment and NYRA Bets, contributing to the growth and future prospects of horse racing in the state.



Made in collaboration with NYRA Bets, Caesars Racebook provides bettors with a secure, state-of-the-art platform. Leveraging the success of CZR's Caesars Sportsbook app, the company is set to unveil Caesars Racebook in New York during the heart of the Saratoga race meet. The app allows horse racing enthusiasts to engage in pari-mutuel wagering on global horse racing events while integrating with Caesars Rewards, a prominent loyalty program in the gaming industry.

Focus on Race Betting

Following the success of Sports betting, Caesars Entertainment continues to focus on partnerships to drive growth. The company expanded its partnership with NYRA Bets to boost the presence of its horse racing account wagering app Caesars Racebook. So far, CZR has successfully launched it in sixteen states — California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Washington and Wyoming. The company is optimistic in this regard and anticipates the initiative to drive growth.



Owing to its focus on horse racing, CZR is sponsoring the National Horseplayers Championship held annually at the recently rebranded Horseshoe Las Vegas. CZR also initiated the construction of Harrah’s Columbus Racing & Casino, an upcoming establishment in Columbus, NE, featuring a casino, sportsbook and a mile-long thoroughbred racetrack set to open in 2024.



CZR intends to launch its Caesars Racebook in additional states across the United States, after the regulatory approvals. The expansion will provide users with the benefits of NYRA Bets, including race replays, handicapping insights and more.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of Caesars Entertainment have gained 26.7% year to date compared with the industry’s 22.1% growth.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Caesars Entertainment carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are:



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.5%, on average. The stock has surged 150.5% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2023 sales and EPS implies gains of 54.5% and 180.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Trip.com Group Limited TCOM flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 147.9%, on average. The stock has increased 42.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Trip.com Group’s 2023 sales and EPS suggests increases of 104.9% and 537.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited OSW carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 42.6%, on average. The stock has increased 19.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSW’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates rises of 44.5% and 110.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (TCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.