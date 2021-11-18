Caesars Entertainment Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CZR

In trading on Thursday, shares of Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $99.02, changing hands as low as $95.80 per share. Caesars Entertainment Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CZR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CZR's low point in its 52 week range is $62.5224 per share, with $119.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $97.87. The CZR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.