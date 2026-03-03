Caesars Down 21% This Past Year as One Investor Cuts $95 Million Stake Completely

Key Points

HG Vora Capital Management sold 3,500,000 Caesars Entertainment shares in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end stake value dropped by $94.59 million as a result.

Post-trade, the fund holds zero shares in Caesars Entertainment, with no remaining stake value.

On February 17, 2026, HG Vora Capital Management reported selling its entire 3,500,000-share stake in Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR).

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, HG Vora Capital Management sold its entire holding of 3,500,000 shares in Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR). The quarter-end position value decreased by $94.59 million as a result.

What else to know

The CZR position was previously 12.8% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: PENN: $92.19 million (34.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: DRVN: $77.81 million (29.4% of AUM) NYSE: FAF: $41.47 million (15.7% of AUM) NYSE: NVRI: $22.40 million (8.5% of AUM) NYSE: EQH: $19.06 million (7.2% of AUM)

As of Tuesday, shares of Caesars Entertainment were priced at $24.80, down 21% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 16% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $11.49 billion Net income (TTM) ($502.00 million) Market capitalization $5.06 billion Price (as of Tuesday) $24.80

Company snapshot

Caesars Entertainment offers gaming, hospitality, hotel accommodations, dining, entertainment venues, and online sports betting/iGaming services across the United States.

The company generates revenue through casino operations, hotel stays, food and beverage sales, entertainment events, and digital gaming platforms.

It serves leisure travelers, gaming enthusiasts, and online bettors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. is a leading U.S. gaming and hospitality company, operating over 50 properties and a robust digital gaming platform. The company leverages a diversified portfolio of casinos, hotels, and entertainment venues to capture both in-person and online gaming demand. Its scale, brand recognition, and integrated resort offerings position it as a major player in the consumer cyclical and gaming sectors.

What this transaction means for investors

This exit matters because Caesars was not a small flyer in the portfolio. It was a double-digit weight tied to a cyclical consumer name carrying meaningful leverage.



Operationally, however, the story is mixed. Fourth quarter net revenue ticked up to $2.9 billion from $2.8 billion a year ago, and same-store Adjusted EBITDA improved to $901 million. The real bright spot remains digital, where full-year Adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to $236 million from $117 million, showing that the segment is scaling.



But GAAP tells a tougher story. Caesars posted a $502 million net loss for 2025 and still carries $11.9 billion of debt. Shares are down 21% over the past year despite a broader market rally.



With capital focused onnames like PENN and DRVN, this looks less like a call on gaming broadly and more like a shift toward cleaner balance sheets or sharper catalysts. For long-term investors, Caesars hinges on digital growth translating into durable free cash flow as debt trends lower. Until leverage meaningfully declines, the equity will likely trade like a macro bet, not a compounder.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

