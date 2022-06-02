Caesars (CZR) Launches New App in Florida & Ohio With NYRA

Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s CZR division, Caesars Sportsbook, and NYRA Bets LLC have launched a new horse racing account wagering app, Caesars Racebook, in Florida and Ohio. This is welcome news for horse racing fans in the region.



Dan Shapiro, senior vice president and chief development officer of Caesars Digital, said, “ We look forward to welcoming new horse racing customers and existing fans onto the platform and to working with NYRA Bets to grow horse racing as we deploy Caesars Racebook with plans to launch in about 30 states across the country.”



The partnership will help Caesars to expand its presence in horse racing, which made $12.2 billion in pari-mutuel wagering handle in 2021. Caesars Racebook players can get all the extra benefits of NYRA Bets, which include race replays, handicapping insights, and more.



In the past year, shares of Caesars Entertainment have fallen 54.7%, compared with the industry’s decline of 43.6%. The downside was primarily due to the coronavirus pandemic and high costs.

Expansion Efforts & Partnership to Drive Growth

Caesars Entertainment continues to focus on partnerships to drive growth. The company has expanded its partnership with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Caesars Superdome. William Hill, which is part of Caesars Entertainment, opened its first sportsbook inside the U.S. sports complex at the world-famous Capital One Arena in 2020. Meanwhile, the company is committed to expanding relationships with leagues and professional sports teams. To this end, it has formed partnerships with the NBA, NHL and MLB. Also, it is the official casino sponsor and sports betting partner of the NFL.



On Aug 12, 2021, the company announced a collaboration with an American football team — Houston Texans — and became its official casino partner. Fiesta Bowl Organization is the most recent addition to Caesars Entertainment’s list of growing sports relationships. Meanwhile, the company emphasizes sports betting expansion. To this end, it formed a new Caesars Digital segment comprising sports betting, iGaming and poker. The company integrated its digital offerings with Caesars Rewards at online and physical casinos. As of Mar 31, 2022, the company operates sports betting in 24 jurisdictions, 17 of which are mobile.



