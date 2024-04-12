Caesars (CZR) Launches Mobile Wagering at Harrah's Gulf Coast

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR expands its sports betting offerings with the launch of the Caesars Sportsbook Mississippi app at Harrah’s Gulf Coast in Biloxi, MS. This move enhances the fan experience and strengthens the company's foothold in the rapidly growing sports betting market.



Sports enthusiasts aged 21 and above can now place bets via the Caesars Sportsbook app, providing a convenient and immersive wagering experience. While the app allows statewide registration and deposit, wagers can only be placed on property on Harrah’s Gulf Coast, ensuring compliance with local regulations.



The launch of the mobile app complements the existing on-premise Caesars Sportsbook location, further solidifying Caesars Entertainment's presence in the region. Customers can expect exciting giveaways and promotions during the inaugural weekend of mobile wagering, thus enhancing engagement and driving foot traffic to the venue.



Furthermore, Caesars' integration of the Caesars Rewards program enhances customer loyalty and engagement. Every wager placed contributes to Tier Credits and Reward Credits, offering patrons exclusive benefits and experiences across Caesars' extensive network of destinations.



With its industry-leading technology, premium rewards program and dedication to responsible gaming, the company is poised to capitalize on the burgeoning sports betting market. The launch of mobile wagering at Harrah’s Gulf Coast signifies Caesars' commitment to innovation and customer-centric experiences, driving long-term growth and shareholder value.



In the past year, the company’s shares have lost 4.8% against the industry’s 16.7% growth.



Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CZR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector have been discussed below.



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 26.4%, on average. Shares of RCL have surged 121.8% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates a rise of 14.7% and 47.9%, respectively, from the year-ago levels. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Trip.com Group Limited TCOM carries a Zacks Rank #2. TCOM has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 53.1%, on average. Shares of TCOM have gained 29.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TCOM’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 18.2% and 1.8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



Hyatt Hotels Corporation H carries a Zacks Rank of 2. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.8%, on average. Shares of H have increased 44.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for H’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 3.5% and 25%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.

