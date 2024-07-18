Caesars (CZR) Expands Caesars Sportsbook in Washington, D.C.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. CZR has announced a significant expansion of its mobile sports betting platform, Caesars Sportsbook, in Washington, D.C. This move comes just in three years after the company made history by opening the first sportsbook in a U.S. professional sports venue at Capital One Arena. The expansion allows sports fans aged 21 and older to access the Caesars Sportsbook app on iOS, Android or desktop district-wide, with exceptions for federal lands and areas surrounding other professional sports venues.



Eric Hession, president of Caesars Digital, emphasized the deep connection the company has established with D.C. sports fans since the historic opening in 2021. Caesars Sportsbook has offered in-person sports betting at Capital One Arena through a landmark partnership with Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) since 2021. This partnership includes the Washington Capitals, Washington Wizards and Washington Mystics, for which Caesars Sportsbook serves as the official sports betting partner. The August 2022 platform upgrade has already brought the most advanced version of Caesars Sportsbook to users in and around Capital One Arena.



The expanded Caesars Sportsbook mobile app provides thousands of game markets, prop bets, same-game parlays and in-game live betting for all major sports events. Additionally, users can live stream marquee sporting events, including NFL games, directly in the app.



Moreover, every wager placed through Caesars Sportsbook or its app earns Tier Credits and Reward Credits as part of the industry-leading loyalty program, Caesars Rewards. These credits can be redeemed for discounts at various Caesars destinations across North America, including Horseshoe Baltimore and locations on the Las Vegas Strip. They also provide access to exclusive events, tickets to sports games and VIP hospitality at Capital One Arena.



Caesars is committed to promoting Responsible Gaming education as it expands into more jurisdictions. In 2023, the company implemented a refreshed 21+ policy to ensure all Caesars Rewards accounts and gaming options are restricted to individuals 21 and older. This policy applies to all sports wagering operations conducted by Caesars Sportsbook in Washington, D.C., both on the app and in-person at Capital One Arena.



The expansion of Caesars Sportsbook in Washington, D.C., represents a significant milestone for Caesars. By broadening access to its mobile sports betting platform, Caesars continues to enhance the fan experience and strengthen the company’s presence in the sports betting industry. This strategic move, backed by a robust loyalty program and a commitment to responsible gaming, positions Caesars for continued growth and success in the evolving landscape of sports wagering.

Zacks Rank and Price Performance

CZR presently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Shares of the company have lost 33.3% in the past year, against the industry’s growth of 2.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are as follows:



PlayAGS, Inc. AGS sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



AGS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 33.3%, on average. The stock has appreciated 70.1% in the past year.



The consensus estimate for AGS’s 2024 sales and EPS implies growth of 7.7% and 5,200%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited OSW currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). OSW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.7%, on average. The stock has surged 40.6% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSW’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 10.4% and 28.6%, respectively, from year-ago levels.



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.3%, on average. The stock has rallied 65.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2024 sales and EPS indiates growth of 16.9% and 64%, respectively, from year-ago levels.

