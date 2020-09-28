Caesars Aims at the Sports Betting Sector With a Big William Hill Bid

Casino and hotel giant Caesars EntertainmentÂ (NASDAQ: CZR) made a $3.7 billion bid for London-based sports betting company William HillÂ (OTC: WIMHY) over the weekend, according to Bloomberg, potentially accelerating its push into digital wagering and online sportsbook activities.

Caesars offered a bid of 272 pence per share, a 25% premium above William Hill's Thursday closing price, though the sportsbook company's stocks jumped to around 280 pence per share on Friday after traders and shareholders caught wind of the offer.

Online sports betting is a swiftly expanding market, with the Colorado Department of Revenue reporting an August 2020 117% surge month over month in sportsbook wagering.Â

Image source: William Hill plc.

Caesars isn't alone in its efforts to acquire William Hill outright. Apollo Global Management has also tendered an offer to buy the British bookmaker. The Yorkshire Post reports William Hill is giving serious consideration to both offers.

Caesars could potentially hold an advantage in the bidding, since it is already working in partnership with William HillÂ and holds a 20% stake in the company's U.S. operations. According to a statement from William Hill, the two companies have been contending to acquire it since late August, and are legally obliged by UK law to "announce a firm intention to make an offer" or abandon the intention by Oct. 23.

The seriousness of Caesars' acquisition intentions is underlined by its announced offering of 30 million shares of common stock today, with the press release noting the proceeds could be used to fund the William Hill purchase.

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

