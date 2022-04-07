Caesars, 888 Holdings cut deal value of William Hill's non-U.S. assets

Adds more details, background

April 7 (Reuters) - British gambling firm 888 Holdings 888.L and U.S.-based Caesars Entertainment CZR.O cut the deal value of William Hill's non-U.S. assets due to tough economic conditions and regulatory probes, the companies said on Thursday.

William Hill's international assets now have an enterprise value of between 1.95 billion pounds ($2.55 billion) and 2.05 billion pounds, they said, compared with 2.2 billion pounds when the deal was announced in September last year.

The revised cash consideration for the deal has now been reduced by about 30% to 584.9 million pounds, from 834.9 million pounds, 888 Holdings said.

The London-listed firm also announced plans to raise new equity of up to 70.8 million new shares, representing about 19% of its issued capital.

U.S.-based Caesars Entertainment had bought William Hill in a $4-billion deal last year, as part of its wider consolidation in the U.S. gambling industry.

888 then proposed to buy William Hill's non-U.S. assets in September. The purchase, 888's largest since listing in London nearly two decades ago, gave the company access to William Hill's 2 million active UK customers.

Shares of 888 surged 13% in early trading.

($1 = 0.7642 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Uttaresh.V)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

