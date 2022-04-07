US Markets
Caesars, 888 Holdings cut deal value of William Hill's non-U.S. assets

Sinchita Mitra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Neil Hall

British gambling firm 888 Holdings and U.S.-based Caesars Entertainment cut the deal value of William Hill's non-U.S. assets due to tough economic conditions and regulatory probes, the companies said on Thursday.

William Hill's international assets now have an enterprise value of between 1.95 billion pounds ($2.55 billion) and 2.05 billion pounds, the parties agreed, compared to 2.2 billion pounds when the deal was announced in September last year.

William Hill was bought by U.S.- based Caesars Entertainment in a $4-billion deal last year. 888 proposed to buy William Hill's non-U.S. assets in September.

($1 = 0.7642 pounds)

