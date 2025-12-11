Markets
CAE Wins C$270 Mln Contract To Deliver Future Air Mission Training System For Australian Air Force

(RTTNews) - CAE (CAE, CAE.TO) announced that it has secured a landmark contract with the Commonwealth of Australia to deliver the Future Air Mission Training System (F-AMTS) under Project AIR5428 Phase 3 for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF).

Valued at more than C$270 million, the long-term agreement spans an initial 10-year performance period and marks a significant advancement in next-generation air mission training capabilities for the Australian Defence Force.

The F-AMTS will transform how the RAAF trains its mission aircrew. In collaboration with industry partners including Nova Systems, Adacel, DXC Technology, Milskil, MMCLD, Airflite, and Seeing Machines, CAE will deliver a modern, integrated training system. This system combines advanced learning environments, courseware, and synthetic ground and airborne training elements to replicate real-world operational complexity.

The training program will be based at RAAF Base East Sale in Victoria and will support the development of critical roles such as Airborne Electronics Analysts, Operations Officers, Air Mobility Officers, Air Traffic Controllers, Air Battle Managers, Maritime Patrol and Response Officers, Weapon Systems Officers, and Electronic Warfare Officers. It will also provide post-graduate instructor training to enhance teaching effectiveness.

This contract builds on CAE's longstanding partnership with the RAAF, which began in 1994 and has trained generations of Australian military aircrew. The Future Air Mission Training System is expected to create more than 40 skilled jobs in Victoria, with the first student graduates anticipated in 2028.

