CAE Turns To Profit In Q4; Expects Continued Growth In FY26

(RTTNews) - CAE Inc. (CAE, CAE.TO) reported that its net income attributable to equity holders of the company for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025 was C$135.9 million compared to a loss of C$504.7 million in the prior year.

Fourth quarter earnings per share from continuing operations was C$0.42 compared to a loss of C$1.58 last year. Adjusted earnings per share was C$0.47 compared to C$0.12 last year. Analysts expected the company to report earnings of C$0.47 per share for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating income for the quarter was C$239.9 million, compared to an operating loss of C$533.0 million last year, which included an impairment of goodwill of C$568.0 million and an impairment of technology and other non-financial assets of C$35.7 million. Quarterly revenue rose to C$1.275 billion, from C$1.126 billion last year.

The company expects continued growth in fiscal 2026, supported by higher margins and strong free cash flow.

