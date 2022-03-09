CAE to develop training devices for Joby's air-taxi services

Companies
Credit: REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Aviation training specialist CAE Inc said on Wednesday it would develop flight simulators to help train air-taxi startup Joby Aviation Inc's future pilots.

CAE, the world's largest civil-aviation training company, said it would employ Joby's simulation technology to build pilot training devices for the company's electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

California-based Joby is developing a five-seater eVTOL aircraft and aims to start commercial air-taxi services in 2024.

The eVTOL aircraft is yet to clear the Federal Aviation Administration's certification process that is essential to start operations.

Last month, Joby's piloted prototype aircraft got into in an accident during a flight test at its base in California but no injuries were reported.

CAE has joint training ventures with airlines and aviation companies including Emirates and Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO.

