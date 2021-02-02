Markets
CAE To Develop Next Generation Of Products Using PYURE's Technology - Quick Facts

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - CAE (CAE, CAE.TO) has signed a contract with The PYURE Company to assemble air sanitizers using PYURE's technology which can significantly destroy the COVID-19 virus in the air and on surfaces. Under the agreement, CAE expects to produce 55,000 units during the first year.

PYURE is a private company that manufactures and markets commercial air purifiers. All PYURE air sanitization products and solutions are powered by the hydroxyl and organic oxidant generating technology.

PYURE CEO Jean-François Huc said: "PYURE's patented technology replicates the way sunlight sanitizes the outdoor environment by safely generating and diffusing hydroxyls and organic oxidants indoors."

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

