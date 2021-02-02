CAE To Develop Next Generation Of Products Using PYURE's Technology - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - CAE (CAE, CAE.TO) has signed a contract with The PYURE Company to assemble air sanitizers using PYURE's technology which can significantly destroy the COVID-19 virus in the air and on surfaces. Under the agreement, CAE expects to produce 55,000 units during the first year.

PYURE is a private company that manufactures and markets commercial air purifiers. All PYURE air sanitization products and solutions are powered by the hydroxyl and organic oxidant generating technology.

PYURE CEO Jean-François Huc said: "PYURE's patented technology replicates the way sunlight sanitizes the outdoor environment by safely generating and diffusing hydroxyls and organic oxidants indoors."

