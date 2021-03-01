CAE to buy L3Harris's military training business for $1.05 bln

March 1 (Reuters) - Canada's CAE Inc CAE.TO on Monday agreed to buy L3Harris Technologies Inc's LHX.N military training division for $1.05 billion to expand its defense business.

Flight simulator maker CAE will fund the deal by a private placement of roughly C$700 million ($551.96 million) from two institutional investors.

($1 = 1.2682 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

