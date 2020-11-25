CAE To Acquire TRU Canada - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Textron Inc. (TXT) said its TRU Simulation + Training Inc. unit has agreed to sell certain of its non-U.S. businesses to CAE Inc. for $40 million, excluding post-closing adjustments. Included in the deal is the sale of TRU Simulation + Training Canada Inc., which includes its Montreal manufacturing operations, as well as ETOPS entities in France and Malaysia and a minority interest in a joint venture in Iceland.

CAE said the acquisition of TRU Canada expands the company's global installed base of commercial flight simulators and customers, and the addressable market for simulator lifecycle support services. CAE anticipates the acquisition to be accretive to earnings in its first full year.

