CAE temporarily closes three training centers amid coronavirus, shares drop

MONTREAL, March 23 (Reuters) - Canada's CAE CAE.TO has temporarily closed three commercial aviation training centers and is laying off 465 manufacturing workers, amid broader industry sector turmoil because of the coronavirus outbreak, the company's chief executive said on Monday.

Global airlines are turning to governments for aid after suspending share buybacks, cutting back flights, and grounding aircraft, as efforts to stop the coronavirus from spreading batter aviation. NL1N2BD1IU

CEO Marc Parent, who is taking a 50% salary cut along with other executives, told analysts and investors that he is nevertheless seeing some "positive signs" from Asia, including two recent orders in for simulators in China and one from Singapore.

The Montreal-based training specialist is taking other cost-cutting steps such as reducing capex.

Parent said he expects continuing demand for recurrent training that pilots are required to do to be able to fly planes.

“If you're flying you have to train," he said.

CAE shares extended their losses to hit the day's low of C$14.93, down 12% on the day, by Monday afternoon.

