CAE slides 14% as labor, supply woes hit 737 MAX simulator maker's profit

Aug 10 (Reuters) - CAE Inc CAE.TO shares fell as much as 14% on Wednesday after the 737 MAX simulator maker's quarterly profit missed market expectations on charges in its defense business.

Labor shortage and supply-chain pressures also forced the company to cut its annual outlook for adjusted operating income growth to mid-20% from mid-30%.

U.S. aerospace companies including Boeing Co BA.N have struggled with their defense businesses, partly due to fixed-price contracts, even as their commercial aviation business benefited from a rebound in travel demand.

CAE said its operating profit fell mainly from unfavorable contract profit adjustments of C$28.9 million ($22.62 million) related to a L3Harris Technologies' LHX.N Military Training classified U.S. program and a CAE U.S. training program.

It posted first-quarter earnings per share without government aid of 6 cents, missing the average analyst estimate of 23 cents. Quarterly revenue of C$933.3 million also missed expectations of C$936.4 million.

U.S.-listed shares of CAE were trading lower at $22.7, while the company's Canada shares were down 12.7% at C428.7.

($1 = 1.2779 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.