CAE Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of CAE Inc (Symbol: CAE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.66, changing hands as low as $26.09 per share. CAE Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CAE's low point in its 52 week range is $20.66 per share, with $31.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.82.

