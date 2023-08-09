CAE Q1 Earnings Surges

(RTTNews) - Aerospace and defense simulation training and critical operations support solutions provider CAE Inc. (CAE.TO, CAE) Wednesday announced a surge in first-quarter earnings compared to the prior year.

The quarterly earnings were C$67.8 million, up from C$3.7 million in the prior year. On a per-share basis, earnings were C$0.20 compared to C$0.01 last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were C$0.24 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased to C$1.054 billion, up from C$933.3 million last year.

Marc Parent, CAE's CEO said, "We are off to a strong start to the fiscal year with first quarter results driven by double-digit year-over-year growth in Civil, continued strengthening and transformation in Defense, and increased profitability in Healthcare. We also further bolstered our financial position and are on track to meet our leverage target by mid-fiscal year."

Looking ahead, the company expects its targeted fiscal 22 to 25 earnings per share compound growth rate in the mid-20% range.

