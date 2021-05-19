Companies
CAE

CAE profit slumps as pandemic dents demand for aviation training

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Aviation training specialist CAE Inc on Wednesday reported a 77% drop in fourth-quarter profit, as demand for its full-flight simulators and pilot drills remained stressed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adds revenue, flight simulator deliveries

May 19 (Reuters) - Aviation training specialist CAE Inc CAE.TO on Wednesday reported a 77% drop in fourth-quarter profit, as demand for its full-flight simulators and pilot drills remained stressed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canada has been grappling with rising COVID-19 infections and a slower rollout of vaccines than other countries due to a lack of domestic production, leading to prolonged disruptions for businesses and other economic activity.

Faced with the slowdown in its civil aviation division, CAE in March agreed to buy L3Harris Technologies Inc's LHX.N military training division to double its defense business in the critical U.S. market.

Montreal-based CAE said deliveries of flight simulators fell to 14 units in the fourth quarter from 21 units a year earlier.

The company said its net income fell to C$18.8 million ($15.58 million), or 7 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from C$81.1 million, or 29 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to C$894.3 million from C$977.3 million in the year-ago period.

($1 = 1.2066 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Shreyasee.Raj@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAE LHX

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular