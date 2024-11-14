CAE price target raised to C$32.50 from C$30 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank analyst Konark Gupta raised the firm’s price target on CAE (CAE) to C$32.50 from C$30 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
