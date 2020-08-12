CAE posts bigger-than-expected loss as virus hits flight simulator sales

Adds details on quarterly sales, industry background

Aug 12 (Reuters) - CAE Inc CAE.TO reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday, as a collapse in passenger air traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic forced airline customers to slash costs and defer deliveries of flight simulators.

The world's largest civil aviation training company is counting on the removal of travel bans and quarantine requirements, put in place to curb the spread of the virus, to drive demand for pilot training services.

Demand for CAE's flight simulators is closely linked to new aircraft deliveries by planemakers Boeing Co BA.N and Airbus AIR.PA, which are seeing a sharp decline in jet sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

CAE said its deliveries of flight simulators fell 60% to two units in the first quarter ended June 30. (https://bit.ly/2PMldhq)

The company also said it expects to cut about C$100 million in costs related to restructuring over the next 12 months to yield C$50 million in annual savings.

Quarterly net loss attributable to the company's shareholders was C$110.6 million ($83.36 million), or 42 Canadian cents per share, compared with a profit of C$61.5 million, or 23 Canadian cents per share a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, CAE lost 11 Canadian cents per share in the quarter, while its revenue declined 33.3% to C$550.5 million.

Analysts on average had expected CAE to post a quarterly loss of 6 Canadian cents per share on revenue of C$511 million, according to IBES estimates from Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.3267 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

