CAE or AVAV: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Aerospace - Defense Equipment sector have probably already heard of CAE (CAE) and AeroVironment (AVAV). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

CAE has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while AeroVironment has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This means that CAE's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

CAE currently has a forward P/E ratio of 34.66, while AVAV has a forward P/E of 70.42. We also note that CAE has a PEG ratio of 2.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AVAV currently has a PEG ratio of 3.61.

Another notable valuation metric for CAE is its P/B ratio of 2.58. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, AVAV has a P/B of 2.76.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to CAE's Value grade of B and AVAV's Value grade of F.

CAE is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that CAE is likely the superior value option right now.

