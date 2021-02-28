CAE Nears Deal To Buy L3Harris Technologies' Military-training Division For $1.05 Bln

(RTTNews) - CAE (CAE, CAE.TO) is nearing a deal to buy L3Harris Technologies Inc.'s (LHX) military-training division for $1.05 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal is expected Monday, assuming talks don't fall apart, the report said.

The military-training division includes three main businesses: Link, which provides military training in the U.S.; Doss Aviation, which provides flight training to the U.S. Air Force; and AMI, which designs and makes simulator hardware. The business has about $500 million in annual revenue.

The deal is to be funded by a private placement of about C$700 million from two institutional investors, the report said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.