CAE Names Matthew Bromberg President And CEO, Calin Rovinescu Exe. Chairman

(RTTNews) - CAE Inc. (CAE, CAE.TO), a Canadian provider of training solutions for civil aviation and defence and security, announced Monday the appointment of Matthew Bromberg as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective August 13.

Bromberg succeeds CAE's President and CEO Marc Parent, coinciding with the previously announced departure. Bromberg will join CAE effective June 16, as Incoming President and CEO, working closely with Parent, who was the President and CEO for the past 16 years.

Further, the company said Calin Rovinescu will become Executive Chairman of the Board and Sophie Brochu will serve as Lead Independent Director. Rovinescu was appointed to the Board on February 14 as an independent director and Chair.

In the new role, Bromberg will lead the company's strategic growth and drive its continued evolution into the future. He will also be a nominee for election to the Board at the upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders.

The new CEO appointment has been approved by CAE's Board of Directors and will take effect as part of an orderly transition plan after the 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders.

Since 2022, Bromberg has headed Global Operations for Northrop Grumman Corp. From 2017 to 2022, he was President, Military Engines, for Arlington, VA-based RTX Corp., formerly Raytheon Technologies Corp.

He was President, Commercial Aftermarket Operations, for the aircraft engine company Pratt & Whitney from 2013 to 2017.

