CAE misses result estimates as flight simulator deliveries halved

Recasts to compare with estimates, adds details from press statement

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Aviation training specialist CAE Inc CAE.TO reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit on Thursday as deliveries of the company's flight simulators to airlines fell.

CAE said deliveries of full-flight simulators fell to 5 units in the second quarter from 10 units a year earlier. It has joint training ventures with airlines and aviation companies such as Emirates and Bombardier BBDb.TO.

Saint-Laurent, Quebec-based CAE posted a net income of C$14 million ($11.14 million), or 4 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept.30, compared with a year-ago loss of C$5.2 million, or 2 Canadian cents per share.

Excluding items, CAE reported a profit of 17 Canadian cents per share, missing average analysts' expectations of 20 Canadian cents per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue rose 15.6% to C$814.9 million. Analysts on average had expected revenue of C$899.68 million.

($1 = 1.2568 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.