CAE Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $58.4 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $44.5 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, CAE Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $87.4 million or $0.27 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.7% to $1.09 billion from $993.2 million last year.

CAE Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $58.4 Mln. vs. $44.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.18 vs. $0.14 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.14 -Revenue (Q2): $1.09 Bln vs. $993.2 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.