CAE downgraded to Neutral from Outperformer at CIBC

CIBC analyst Kevin Chiang downgraded CAE (CAE) to Neutral from Outperformer with an unchanged price target of C$33. The firm continues to have a positive view on the secular tailwinds that should benefit CAE’s Civil segment and is optimistic that the company has improved visibility on when its legacy problem contracts exit the backlog. The downgrade reflects the share price outperformance, as the recent rally brings a more balanced risk/reward profile, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CAE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.