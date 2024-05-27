CAE Confirms Fiscal Year 2024 Results, Eyes Growth

CAE (TSE:CAE) has released an update.

CAE Inc. has confirmed its full fiscal year 2024 financial results, maintaining the figures previously announced, with a strategic focus on margin improvement in its Defense business. Despite a reported operating loss, the company anticipates growth in both its Civil and Defense sectors in fiscal 2025. Additionally, CAE has been authorized to renew its normal course issuer bid, with considerations for reintroducing a shareholder dividend.

For further insights into TSE:CAE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.