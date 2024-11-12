News & Insights

Stocks
CAE

CAE Announces CEO Succession Plan for 2025

November 12, 2024 — 05:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CAE (TSE:CAE) has released an update.

CAE has announced a CEO succession plan as Marc Parent, who has led the company for 15 years, will step down in August 2025. Under Parent’s leadership, CAE transformed into a global leader in aviation training, nearly doubling its annual revenue. The transition is set to ensure sustainable growth, leveraging the strong leadership depth established by Parent.

For further insights into TSE:CAE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.