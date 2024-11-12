CAE Announces CEO Succession Plan for 2025

CAE (TSE:CAE) has released an update.

CAE has announced a CEO succession plan as Marc Parent, who has led the company for 15 years, will step down in August 2025. Under Parent’s leadership, CAE transformed into a global leader in aviation training, nearly doubling its annual revenue. The transition is set to ensure sustainable growth, leveraging the strong leadership depth established by Parent.

