News & Insights

Markets
CVKD

Cadrenal Therapeutics: FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation For Tecarfarin; Stock Jumps

April 09, 2024 — 09:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (CVKD) announced the FDA has granted tecarfarin Orphan Drug Designation for the prevention of thromboembolism and thrombosis in patients with an implanted mechanical circulatory support device. The FDA's ODD program provides incentives to sponsor organizations for the development of treatments for rare diseases.

Cadrenal Therapeutics is developing tecarfarin for unmet needs in anticoagulation therapy. Tecarfarin is a late-stage oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions.

Quang Pham, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Cadrenal Therapeutics, said: "We are dedicated to advancing tecarfarin through clinical development options as swiftly as possible."

Shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics are up 11% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVKD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.