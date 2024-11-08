Cadrenal Therapeutics target adjusted to $32 from $3 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on Cadrenal Therapeutics (CVKD) to $32 from $3 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the 1-for-15 reverse stock split.

