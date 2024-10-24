News & Insights

Cadrenal Therapeutics Raises $5.1 Million for Tecarfarin

October 24, 2024 — 09:25 am EDT

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. ( (CVKD) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Cadrenal Therapeutics, a late-stage biopharmaceutical firm, has successfully raised $5.1 million through an at-the-market facility, selling over 391,000 shares at $13.15 per share. This capital boost supports the ongoing development of tecarfarin, a new vitamin K antagonist aimed at providing better anticoagulation for patients with cardiac devices or rare cardiovascular conditions. The proceeds also enhance the company’s working capital as it prepares for pivotal clinical trials and explores partnership opportunities.

