CADRENAL THERAPEUTICS Earnings Preview: Recent $CVKD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CADRENAL THERAPEUTICS ($CVKD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$1.67 per share.
CADRENAL THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of CADRENAL THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAROLINA WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC added 20 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $352
- CALDWELL SUTTER CAPITAL, INC. added 5 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88
- FARTHER FINANCE ADVISORS, LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0
CADRENAL THERAPEUTICS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVKD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 11/11/2024
