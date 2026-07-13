Cadrenal Presents Positive Phase 2 Data For CAD-1005 In Treating Thrombosis; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Cadrenal Therapeutics (CVKD), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Monday announced late-breaking data from the Phase 2 study for CAD-1005 in treating Heparin Induced Thrombocytopenia. The data was presented at the International Society on Thrombosis and Hemostasis (ISTH) 2026 congress.

CAD-1005 is a novel, selective, 12-lipoxygenase (12LOX) inhibitor that acts by blocking the immune signaling loop that drives antibody-mediated platelet activation. The drug was developed for the treatment of patients with heparin induced thrombocytopenia (HIT).

CAD-1005 was granted Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Orphan Drug status from the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The Phase 2 study for CAD-1005 showed an improved efficacy rate, as treated patients experienced a reduction of more than 25% in new or worsening thrombotic events compared with the placebo arm. There was no new safety signals recorded, and thromboembolic events were reduced compared to the placebo group.

The company further stated that the trial established the traditional platelet count recovery rate as an inadequate surrogate for clinical efficacy, as thrombotic events continued to occur after recovery.

Cadrenal is expected to utilize these findings in the upcoming Phase 3 registrational study for CAD-1005.

CVKD is currently trading at $2.66, down 7.96%.

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