Cadrenal Advances Tecarfarin Toward FDA Rare Pediatric Disease Filing In Kawasaki Disease

(RTTNews) - Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (CVKD) is preparing to file for a Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Tecarfarin in children with Kawasaki disease who develop coronary artery aneurysms—an underserved group facing lifelong risks from blood-clot complications.

Kawasaki disease is the leading cause of acquired heart disease in children in developed nations, and up to 25% of untreated patients develop coronary artery aneurysms (CAAs), which can lead to blood clots, heart attacks, and sudden cardiac death. Children with large CAAs require chronic, precise anticoagulation therapy to manage their elevated risk of clot formation.

Tecarfarin is a next-generation Vitamin K antagonist designed to overcome metabolic limitations of warfarin and potentially deliver more stable and predictable anticoagulation, especially in children whose warfarin response varies due to diet, medications, and genetic factors.

Cadrenal's CEO emphasized that Tecarfarin may improve time in therapeutic range and reduce the risk of both clotting and bleeding events in this vulnerable population. If FDA grants RPDD and later approves Tecarfarin for this indication, Cadrenal would be eligible to receive a Priority Review Voucher (PRV)—a valuable asset that has recently sold for $180 million to $205 million on the open market.

The announcement comes ahead of the BIO International Convention (June 22- 25, 2026), where Cadrenal will present its Phase 3-ready CAD-1005 program and its pediatric rare-disease expansion strategy to global pharmaceutical partners. The company is highlighting a dual-track portfolio approach:

- Global Pharma Track: CAD-1005, a first-in-class 12-LOX inhibitor advancing toward Phase 3 for Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia (HIT) and Phase 2a for Cardiac Surgery-Associated Acute Kidney Injury (CSA-AKI)

- Regional & Rare Disease Track: Tecarfarin for Kawasaki disease, with strong strategic relevance for Japanese and East Asian markets where KD incidence is significantly higher.

Cadrenal's leadership noted that securing RPDD for Tecarfarin would create a de-risked regulatory pathway while allowing the company to focus internal resources on its broader CAD-1005 critical-care franchise.

CVKD has traded between $3.02 and $14.64 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's trading (June 18, 2026) at $3.50, up 12.90%. During after-hours trading, the stock is at $3.49, down 0.29%.

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