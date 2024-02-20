Cadre Holdings To Buy Alpha Safety For $106.5 Mln

(RTTNews) - Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE), a provider of safety and survivability equipment, Tuesday said it has agreed to acquire Alpha Safety Intermediate, LLC, the operating parent of Alpha Safety, a nuclear safety solutions company for $106.5 million.

The transaction price excludes working capital and certain other adjustments.

Alpha Safety is expected to bring in revenue of nearly $44 million for the calendar year ending December 31, 2023.

The company expects to close the deal in the first quarter of 2024.

