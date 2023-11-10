Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 10.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $31.02 in the previous session. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has gained 52.3% since the start of the year compared to the 1.5% move for the Zacks Industrial Products sector and the -10.6% return for the Zacks Security and Safety Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 8, 2023, Cadre Holdings, Inc. reported EPS of $0.29 versus consensus estimate of $0.22 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 6.34%.

For the current fiscal year, Cadre Holdings, Inc. is expected to post earnings of $0.95 per share on $480.87 million in revenues. This represents a 280% change in EPS on a 5.03% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $1.11 per share on $513.12 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 16.32% and 6.71%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Cadre Holdings, Inc. may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 32.2X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 19.7X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 33.6X versus its peer group's average of 14.8X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Cadre Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Cadre Holdings, Inc. passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Cadre Holdings, Inc. shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does CDRE Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of CDRE have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is VERRA MOBILITY CORP (VRRM). VRRM has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. VERRA MOBILITY CORP beat our consensus estimate by 7.41%, and for the current fiscal year, VRRM is expected to post earnings of $1.16 per share on revenue of $806.45 million.

Shares of VERRA MOBILITY CORP have gained 0.5% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 18.46X and a P/CF of 10.06X.

The Security and Safety Services industry is in the top 14% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for CDRE and VRRM, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

