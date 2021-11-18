Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2021

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CDRE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.89, the dividend yield is .38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CDRE was $20.89, representing a -5.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $22 and a 47.53% increase over the 52 week low of $14.16.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cdre Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

