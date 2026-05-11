Cadre Holdings, Inc. Q1 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) released earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.98 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $9.25 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.5% to $155.43 million from $130.11 million last year.

Cadre Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.98 Mln. vs. $9.25 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.05 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue: $155.43 Mln vs. $130.11 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 736 M To $ 758 M

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