Is Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Cadre Holdings, Inc. is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 201 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cadre Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDRE's full-year earnings has moved 3.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CDRE has returned 11.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 2.3% on average. This means that Cadre Holdings, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Halma (HLMAF) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.2%.

For Halma, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Cadre Holdings, Inc. is a member of the Security and Safety Services industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.6% so far this year, meaning that CDRE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Halma is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Cadre Holdings, Inc. and Halma as they could maintain their solid performance.

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Halma (HLMAF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

