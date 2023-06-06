News & Insights

Markets
CDRE

Cadre Holdings Drops 10% After Pricing Secondary Offering Of Shares

June 06, 2023 — 10:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of safety and survivability equipment maker Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) are falling more than 10% Tuesday morning after the company priced previously announced secondary offering of 1.5 million shares at $19 per share.

All shares are being offered by Kanders SAF, LLC, a limited liability company owned by Warren Kanders, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the company.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the offering, which is expected to close by June 8.

CDRE is at $19.58 currently. It has traded in the range of $16.58 - $31.50 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CDRE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.