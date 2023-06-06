Cadre Holdings Drops 10% After Pricing Secondary Offering Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Shares of safety and survivability equipment maker Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) are falling more than 10% Tuesday morning after the company priced previously announced secondary offering of 1.5 million shares at $19 per share.

All shares are being offered by Kanders SAF, LLC, a limited liability company owned by Warren Kanders, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the company.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the offering, which is expected to close by June 8.

CDRE is at $19.58 currently. It has traded in the range of $16.58 - $31.50 in the last 52 weeks.

