Cadre Holdings Down 12%

(RTTNews) - Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) shares are declining more than 12 percent on Friday morning trade. The company announced the pricing of primary public offering of 2,250,000 shares of common stock and a secondary offering of 1,750,000 shares of common stock at $23.50 per share.

Currently, shares are at $21.50, down12.71 percent from the previous close of $24.63 on a volume of 1,316,835. The shares have traded in a range of $14.16-$28.49, on average volume of 100,944 for the last 52 weeks.

