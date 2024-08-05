Cadre Holdings (CDRE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Cadre Holdings Inc (Symbol: CDRE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.36, changing hands as low as $32.20 per share. Cadre Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CDRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CDRE's low point in its 52 week range is $23.17 per share, with $39.805 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.68.

