Cadre Holdings (CDRE) Price Target Increased by 7.32% to 38.18

The average one-year price target for Cadre Holdings (NYSE:CDRE) has been revised to 38.18 / share. This is an increase of 7.32% from the prior estimate of 35.57 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.29 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.26% from the latest reported closing price of 36.27 / share.

Cadre Holdings Declares $0.09 Dividend

On January 23, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.35 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 2, 2024 received the payment on February 16, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $36.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.96%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.33%, the lowest has been 0.95%, and the highest has been 1.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.19 (n=102).

The current dividend yield is 1.92 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.14%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 256 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cadre Holdings. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 17.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDRE is 0.22%, a decrease of 3.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.16% to 19,678K shares. The put/call ratio of CDRE is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenhouse Funds LLLP holds 2,496K shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,353K shares, representing an increase of 5.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDRE by 16.69% over the last quarter.

Wynnefield Capital holds 1,439K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,444K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDRE by 3.63% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,362K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 884K shares, representing an increase of 35.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDRE by 109.66% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 959K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,141K shares, representing a decrease of 19.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDRE by 4.61% over the last quarter.

FDMLX - Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund holds 793K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cadre Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Cadre is a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety and survivability products for first responders. Cadre's equipment provides critical protection to allow users to safely and securely perform their duties and protect those around them in hazardous or life-threatening situations. The Company's core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment, and duty gear. Its highly engineered products are utilized by domestic and international first responders in state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal, emergency medical technicians, as well as numerous federal agencies and foreign government agencies in 104 countries. Cadre's key brands include Safariland® and Med-Eng®, amongst others.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.