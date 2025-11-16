Cadre Holdings (CDRE) Price Target Increased by 17.34% to 49.47

The average one-year price target for Cadre Holdings (NYSE:CDRE) has been revised to $49.47 / share. This is an increase of 17.34% from the prior estimate of $42.16 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $65.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.15% from the latest reported closing price of $42.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 345 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cadre Holdings. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 3.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDRE is 0.22%, an increase of 3.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.43% to 37,263K shares. The put/call ratio of CDRE is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,033K shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,967K shares , representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDRE by 3.83% over the last quarter.

Greenhouse Funds LLLP holds 2,789K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,743K shares , representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDRE by 3.27% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,320K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Reinhart Partners holds 1,923K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company.

Wynnefield Capital holds 1,125K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

