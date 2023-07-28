Cadre Holdings (CDRE) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Cadre Holdings said on July 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of August 3, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of August 4, 2023 will receive the payment on August 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $23.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.38%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.40%, the lowest has been 1.07%, and the highest has been 1.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.15 (n=77).

The current dividend yield is 0.15 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 209 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cadre Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDRE is 0.20%, a decrease of 11.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.47% to 15,178K shares. The put/call ratio of CDRE is 1.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.01% Upside

As of July 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cadre Holdings is 30.47. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 31.01% from its latest reported closing price of 23.26.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cadre Holdings is 500MM, an increase of 7.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.98.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenhouse Funds LLLP holds 1,901K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,799K shares, representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDRE by 3.81% over the last quarter.

Wynnefield Capital holds 1,300K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,595K shares, representing a decrease of 22.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDRE by 1.79% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,191K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,205K shares, representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDRE by 1.22% over the last quarter.

FDMLX - Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund holds 772K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 763K shares, representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDRE by 26.76% over the last quarter.

FCTDX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund holds 652K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 497K shares, representing an increase of 23.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDRE by 20.17% over the last quarter.

Cadre Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Cadre is a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of safety and survivability products for first responders. Cadre's equipment provides critical protection to allow users to safely and securely perform their duties and protect those around them in hazardous or life-threatening situations. The Company's core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment, and duty gear. Its highly engineered products are utilized by domestic and international first responders in state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal, emergency medical technicians, as well as numerous federal agencies and foreign government agencies in 104 countries. Cadre's key brands include Safariland® and Med-Eng®, amongst others.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.