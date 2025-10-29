Cadre Holdings To Buy TYR Tactical For $175 Mln

(RTTNews) - Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE), Wednesday announced its decision to acquire TYR Tactical, LLC, a global manufacturer of tactical gear and equipment for military, law enforcement, and government agencies worldwide, for $175 million.

The total consideration comprises of $150 million of cash at closing and $25 million of Cadre common stock. Additionally, TYR will be eligible to receive upto $25 million depending upon its achievement of specified net revenue targets for the calendar years 2026, 2027, and 2028.

With TYR's relationships with key military customers in northern Europe, the company expects the deal to unlock new growth opportunities in high-value end markets.

The transaction is anticipated to close in the first half of 2026.

In the pre-market hours, CDRE is trading at $43.77, up 1.25 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

