Markets
CDRE

Cadre Holdings To Buy TYR Tactical For $175 Mln

October 29, 2025 — 06:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE), Wednesday announced its decision to acquire TYR Tactical, LLC, a global manufacturer of tactical gear and equipment for military, law enforcement, and government agencies worldwide, for $175 million.

The total consideration comprises of $150 million of cash at closing and $25 million of Cadre common stock. Additionally, TYR will be eligible to receive upto $25 million depending upon its achievement of specified net revenue targets for the calendar years 2026, 2027, and 2028.

With TYR's relationships with key military customers in northern Europe, the company expects the deal to unlock new growth opportunities in high-value end markets.

The transaction is anticipated to close in the first half of 2026.

In the pre-market hours, CDRE is trading at $43.77, up 1.25 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CDRE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.