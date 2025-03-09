CADRE Earnings Preview: Recent $CDRE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CADRE ($CDRE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $174,299,303 and earnings of $0.47 per share.

CADRE Insider Trading Activity

CADRE insiders have traded $CDRE stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WARREN B KANDERS (CEO AND CHAIRMAN) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 777,318 shares for an estimated $26,327,214 .

. BRAD WILLIAMS (PRESIDENT) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $856,000

NICOLAS SOKOLOW has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $844,355.

CADRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of CADRE stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CADRE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CDRE stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDRE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/27, 12/06 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 12/27.

