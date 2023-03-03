Cadre Adds Commercial Real Estate Option for Retirement Portfolios

Technology-driven real estate investment manager Cadre recently announced the launch of an individual retirement account (IRA) solution, allowing investors to allocate their IRA funds into commercial real estate (CRE) through the Cadre platform. The firm expects the new investment option to continue to expand access to CRE, which is a tax-advantaged asset class with longer investment periods and attractive risk-adjusted returns relative to equities. The new product provides a solution for IRA investors who just experienced a challenging year in the market. CRE typically features more stability and longer holding periods than traditional IRA investments like equities. For instance, during recent market drawdowns like the Great Financial Crisis and Dot-Com recession, equities lost an average of 36% in value, while private real estate averaged a 31.86% gain over the same periods. According to the firm, this makes it a fit for investors hoping to harvest returns for retirement. Ryan Williams, Founder and Executive Chairman of Cadre stated, “I founded Cadre to provide more individuals with a tax-efficient tool that institutions and ultra-high-net-worth investors have traditionally used to build wealth.” By equipping investors with the ability to invest their IRA dollars, we aim to expand access to diversified, robust retirement portfolios – and by extension, generational wealth.”

Finsum:With investors experiencing deep drawdowns in their equity funds during market downturns, real estate investment manager Cadre has launched an IRA option for investors to access commercial real estate, which typically features more stability.

